Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $741,667.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07930693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,265.74 or 0.99861736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008007 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.