Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.64

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 17603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $12,301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.