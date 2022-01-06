Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.71

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 5096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $997.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.52.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.