Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Cap Hits $429,862.69 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 98.7% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $429,862.69 and approximately $94.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.