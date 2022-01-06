B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $651.40

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 651.40 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 641.80 ($8.65), with a volume of 296845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($8.54).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.75) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.75) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 586.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.