B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BME. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.41) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.75) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.58) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 494.70 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.78). The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 586.73.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

