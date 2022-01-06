BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 1,280 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

