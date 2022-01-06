BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 658 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL opened at $30.05 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

