Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.59. 45,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 40,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

