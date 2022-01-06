Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

