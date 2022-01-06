Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.71 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

