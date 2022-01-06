Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

