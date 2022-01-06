Boston Partners Decreases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,706 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KT were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 481,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KT by 117.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in KT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

