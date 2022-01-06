Boston Partners Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Hub Group worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

