Boston Partners Sells 18,035 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.