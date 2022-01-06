Boston Partners Sells 1,925 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

