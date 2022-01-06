Boston Partners Sells 5,255 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HI stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

