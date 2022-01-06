Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $131.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.64.

BXP stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

