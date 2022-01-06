Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT Raised to $25.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.