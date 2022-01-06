Brad Brubaker Sells 2,921 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,811,054.70.

On Thursday, November 4th, Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00.

Shares of PATH traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 4,466,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,651. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

