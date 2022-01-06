Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $24.84.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 253,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.