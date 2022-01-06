Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

