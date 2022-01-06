Bread Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bread has a market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

