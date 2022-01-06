Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

