Brent Frei Sells 100,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.