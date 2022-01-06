Brian Lawson Sells 34,961 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36.

Brian Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$73.82 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$48.34 and a 12-month high of C$78.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The stock has a market cap of C$115.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

