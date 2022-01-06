Brian Lawson Sells 34,961 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36.
Brian Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$73.82 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$48.34 and a 12-month high of C$78.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The stock has a market cap of C$115.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.