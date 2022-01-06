Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

