BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRSP. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BRSP stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

