Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,604 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

JHMF stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

