Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 183,113 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

