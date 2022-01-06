Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 603,001 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,001 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 528,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

