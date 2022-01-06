Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.48. 32,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,519. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.77. The company has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

