Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $657.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $271.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.70 and a 200 day moving average of $523.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

