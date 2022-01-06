Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.86). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.