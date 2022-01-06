Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,553.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $203.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

