Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.92 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.27 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

MDT opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.