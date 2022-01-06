Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $25.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.75 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in O2Micro International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 1,079,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

