Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

