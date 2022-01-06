Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

