Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.76. 90,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,795. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

