Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,092. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $693,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

