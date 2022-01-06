Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $448.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.10 million and the lowest is $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.32. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $215.86 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

