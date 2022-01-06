Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $20.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.56 billion and the lowest is $20.25 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $397.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

