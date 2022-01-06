Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $78.17

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

