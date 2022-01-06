Brokerages Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT at $23.00

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Abcam by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $11,527,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.50 on Monday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

