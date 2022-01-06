Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $128.19

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

