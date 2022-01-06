Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $173.82

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.82.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of LHCG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80.
In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
