Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT at $173.82

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LHCG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

