Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$8.90

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 401,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,613,161.49. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $201,813 and have sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.89. The company had a trading volume of 345,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$3.17 and a 52-week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.