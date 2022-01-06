Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.22

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.22 and last traded at C$77.32, with a volume of 20840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

