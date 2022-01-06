Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,649 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $174.64. 77,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $174.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

